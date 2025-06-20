Want something a little different when it comes to headphones? A pair of Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones is exactly what you're looking for, and you can get them for an excellent price right now at StackSocial. This refurbished pair is just $210, down from $350.

These headphones come with a wearable air purification system, which is pretty different than the usual audio-only options. it delivers filtered airflow to the nose and mouth while also giving you noise-cancelling, high-fidelity audio, making it a fit for people navigating busy city environments or anyone who likes the idea of a more all-in-one wearable.

iit delivers filtered airflow to your nose and mouth while also giving you noise-cancelling, high-fidelity audio, making it a fit for people navigating busy city environments or anyone who likes the idea of a more all-in-one wearable.

On the audio side, as mentioned it has active noise cancellation, eight noise-cancelling microphones, and support for transparency mode, so you can switch between a more immersive listening experience and greater awareness of what is happening around you. It also has up to 40 decibels of total noise cancellation, 40mm drivers, and battery life of up to 50 hours for audio playback, which makes it a lot more practical for regular use than you might expect from something this niche.

Ready to do something a little different with your audio? Check out this deal while it's still live.