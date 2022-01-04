Samsung Frestyle Projector | $900 | Samsung

CES is this week and we’ve been seeing all sorts of new stuff from the tech giants out there. O ne of the standouts to just be announced is the Freestyle—a flexible projector from Samsung designed for taking cinema-quality entertainment on the go. Samsung has some existing projectors in the lineup, but those are in the several thousand dollar range. The Freestyle is tailored to a much more versatile experience for a broader range of users. It can certainly be the replacement for a TV in your spare room or be taken outside for an impromptu outdoor movie night. You can enjoy visuals on any surface spanning up to 100" . Most impressive are the automatic alignment capabilities of autofocus , auto-leveling , and auto- keystone. It seems to be an actual plug-and-play experience with little to no setup required.

The Freestyle will be available on Monday, January 24, 2022 for $900. Pre-orders will come with a free case to make the portability argument even stronger ($60 value).