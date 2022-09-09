Better Call Saul: The Complete Series (Blu-ray) | $216 | Amazon



Not since Fraiser have we had a spinoff series that stood up against the original it came from. Hell, I’d personally even go as far as saying Better Call Saul is better than Breaking Bad. You can tell that Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have grown closer and closer to perfecting their craft over the years visually, narratively, and through dialogue. The main thing I prefer about the show though is that every character is likable . They show up on screen and I go, “Hey! That’s my friend, Jimmy!” And back to talking about the visuals, I don’t see any other team being able to captivate me with two straight minutes of a man making photocopies. The show is coming out on Blu-ray in its entirety and you can pre-order it now for $216. The set is expected to release December 6.