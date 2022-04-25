Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill | $293 | Amazon

Getting fit in your home is the new getting fit outside of your home, or something. Exercise can take many forms, but a lot of us would rather get sweaty without other people watching. For those who like cardio, it can often feel as though your options aren’t realistic due to cost, but today, you can grab a Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill for $293, which is down from $500. Aside from being able to switch between an under-desk mode and a free-standing one, it also has a powerful but quiet 2.25HP motor, a non-slip running belt, can handle speeds up to 12km/h, and is surprisingly light too.