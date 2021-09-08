Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set | $13 | Amazon

“Roll for Initiative.” See, that’s Dungeons & Dragons terminology. A phrase you’ll be either saying or hearing a lot once you pick up the starter set of this iconic tabletop RPG. The starter set remains one of the best ways to learn how to play D&D if you and your friends are completely new to the hobby. Included are the basic rulebook, six dice, five premade character sheets, one blank character sheet (which you can copy if you’d like to create your own characters), and one adventure book. The Lost Mines of Phandelver, which is the prewritten campaign here, will take your characters from level 1 to level 5 and is honestly one of the best published adventures from Wizards of the Coast. You can pick up this starter set for only $13 which is good because once you fall in love with D&D, you’re going to be spending a significant portion of your savings on your new dice addiction.



This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 06/17/2021 and updated with new information on 09/08/2021.