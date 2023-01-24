Rock Officially Licensed Socks With Sock Affairs

Sock Affairs

Well, what have we here? Officially licensed novelty socks that add some flair to your ‘fits? Socks that show people in the record store that you know your stuff? Socks that have the exact image on the album cover, and not some cheap pixelated knockoff? Well, well, well. Sock Affairs wants you to enrobe your feet in their officially licensed socks with art from Pink Floyd and AC/DC records. The resemblance to their covers? Uncanny. The flying pig on the Animals socks? Adorable. And if these bands don’t rock your socks off, Sock Affairs has a little Joy Division, a little Hendrix, and a little Bowie selection (among others) to harmonize with your outfit.