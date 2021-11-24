Bravely Default II | $27 | Amazon

Do you need another long, turn-based JRPG in your life? Of course you do! What else is going on right now!? Well, Switch owners can grab Bravely Default II, which is sure to keep you occupied for quite some time. The latest RPG from Square Enix features the game’s signature “Brave/Default” combat system, which lets players store up at tacks and unleash multiple at once. There are new characters, new job classes, a new look, and so much more. If that’s up your alley, you can grab it from Amazon for $27 today. Preoccupy your brain with some grinding.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 02/26/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 11/24/2021.