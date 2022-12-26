We may earn a commission from links on this page.

New year, new you ... new TV. New year’s resolution can be interpreted in many ways. Perhaps it means it’s time to upgrade to a TV with 8K resolution. Ever think about that? Samsu ng has a number of excellent displays worth considering bringing into your home theater space or living room—wherever it is you keep the TV. You deserve to watch your favorite shows and movies with perfect clarity in 2023. Plus Avatar: The Way of Water will be getting a home release in 2023 so you’ll want to watch that in the clearest image possible.

The Frame is designed to just look like standard wall art when not in use as a TV. The anti-reflection matte keep whatever you have displayed on it looking like a real work of art.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $2000 at Samsung

Samsung’s outdoor QLED 4K TV is built to look great when it’s bright outside and will sustain year-round protection from water and dust. This model is great for partial-sun environments like under an awning.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $3500 at Samsung

Advertisement

The anti-glare allows you to have the optimal view from any angle. Experience amazing picture quality from any seat in the room.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1700 at Samsung

Advertisement

Samsung’s first-ever OLED TV will show you rich contrast and deep black like you’ve never seen in a beautiful 4K resolution.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $2000 at Samsung

Advertisement

While there may not be a ton of 8K content to watch or play right now, there are some major benefits to using an 8K TV. For one, because the LEDs are a fraction of the size of what you’d find in a 4K TV, you get much lower levels of blooming happening when bright objects are against a dark background.