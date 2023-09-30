Reshape Your Gaming Experience with ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition

The ultimate gaming experience is just a click away with the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition available on Amazon today! This formidable motherboard is engineered for maximum compatibility with Intel’s latest 13th and 12th Gen Core processors, Pentium Gold, and Celeron Processors.

Not just a powerhouse by name, the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition ensures your gaming sessions never run out of steam with a robust power solution rated for 90A per stage. It banks on a team of 20+1 teamed power and dual ProCool II power connectors, high-quality alloy chokes, and durable capacitors, guaranteeing unfaltering support to multi-core processors.

Designed for heavy-duty performance, this gaming motherboard leaves nothing to chance when it comes to longevity. It features massive heatsinks amalgamated with the I/O cover, a high-conductivity thermal pad connecting with the power stages, and an L-shaped heatpipe for pristine VRM thermals.

Advertisement

Surely, your gaming arsenal won’t be complete without high-speed storage. That’s why the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition cements its place as an unmatched choice for discerning gamers with next-gen M.2 support. Kick-aut your gaming extravaganza with the PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot on the bundled ROG Hyper M.2 card, and enjoy easy access to a wealth of gaming resources with the four PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, all of which feature ample cooling solutions.

This gaming motherboard takes connectivity to new heights with abundant choices for peripheral devices. From dual Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports to USB 20Gbps Type-C front-panel connector with Quick Charge 4+ up to 60W, six additional USB 10Gbps ports, two PCIe 5.0 x16 SafeSlots, and HDMI 2.1- the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition champions convenience.

Gaming is an experience made better with seamless online interactions. To ensure you never lag in this race, the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition packs an onboard Intel WI-FI 6E (802.11ax) and Intel 2.5 Gb Ethernet with ASUS LANGuard for high-performance networking.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tailoring optimum output from your gaming beast is a breeze, thanks to ASUS-exclusive AI Overclocking, AI Cooling II, AI Networking, and Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation. You can simplify your setup and improve your performance, all at once!

The integrated ROG SupremeFX ALC4082 codec with ESS ES9218 Quad DAC guarantees an immersive audio experience with up to 32-Bit/384 kHz playback capabilities. The I/O cover carries Polymo Lighting, three addressable Gen 2 headers, and one RGB header, making it a jaw-dropping spectacle under ASUS-exclusive Aura Sync RGB lighting.

Last but not least, setting up this mighty beast is effortless with its DIY-friendly design that comprises a PCIe Slot Q-Release, M.2 Q-Latch, pre-mounted I/O shield, Q-Code, Q-LED, FlexKey button, Start button, BIOS FlashBack button, and Clear CMOS button.

Advertisement

Conclusively, for gamers seeking the most excellent in terms of power, connectivity, storage, and sheer performance, the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition is the perfect choice. Available at Amazon with zero discounts because sheer quality and unbeatable features need no price compromises. Gear up now to escalate your gaming to an exhilaratingly new level!