We’re living in a time where “drug store makeup” is thriving. Brands like Joah, Creme Shop have craved out space at CVS, and No7 has gotten comfy at Walgreens. The quality is there, and people know it. We all have our preferred options for any number of products, but it’s nice to know there is a reliable, cheaper alternative out there, too. I went to CVS and replaced my usual routine in my makeup bag to prove just that.

Currently Using: Besame Cosmetics Vanishing Cream ($58)



This was actually my go-to for years and is still incredibly reliable. Of course, I love my vintage Besame Cosmetics Vanishing Cream in its beautiful decorative glass container, but $58 can be steep. On the plus side, it usually lasts me six months since you don’t need much, whereas with the smaller tubes, not as much product inside. Rimmel was one of my favorite brands in high school and throughout college. This primer is lightweight, so putting foundation on top of this isn’t a problem—it’s still super breathable. It wears surprisingly well and only my forehead returns to its natural oily state by the end of the day.

Infallible is my current foundation. The name says it all. It’s the perfect foundation I’ve ever had. Thanks to TikTok, I took a chance and fell in love. Before it, I used Joah’s Perfect Complexion BB Cream, but their shade offerings were lacking, and I was basically in between two. I’m still absolutely blown away when I put it on. My color is a perfect match, and it blends so well. It’s also extremely lightweight—it feels like there isn’t anything on my face. This pick is truly that good and well worth the price.

I have two prominent beauty marks and bringing them out with this after foundation with the Freckle Stamp is a constant in my beauty routine. Freckle pens have popped up from many beauty companies, and I’m seeing more bloggers embracing this trend. It’s actually a charming look if you have the patience to turn yourself into a real Snapchat filter. I just do the two dots and get the heck out. Sometimes I’ll fill in my brows with this too. There’s lots of life in this little pen. It seems to last forever.

Currently Using: Beauty Bakerie Lollipop Liquid Eyeliner ($18)

I’ve been bouncing back and forever between using Haus Labs Eyeliner and Beauty Bakerie. I only started using Haus because I was able to get it half off. Don’t get me wrong, it’s good, but paying $10 less is much sweeter. I actually prefer Beauty Bakerie as it’s so definitively black, dries perfectly, and has incredible precision for the ideal cat eye. I’ve used this eyeliner from Joah on and off. It’s a solid alternative as you do get a lot of control with the brush tip. It’s not heavy, so if you want the deepest black, you will be found wanting. A few more applications are needed for bold, pristine wings.

Currently Using: Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara ($26)

I stole a page from my mom’s book on this one. She swears by this Neutrogena mascara and it looks great on her. It makes her crystal blue eyes pop. I’m a bit of a loyalist to Better Than Sex—it never really leaves my rotation, and it’s va-va-volumizing. But if you’re looking for a nice day-to-day mascara to lengthen and moisturize the lashes, this is a wonderful alternative.

Currently Using: Beauty Bakerie Proof is in the Puddin’ Palette ($38)

I received a Beauty Bakerie discovery box over the holidays and was blown away by everything from packing, presentation, and of course, quality. I’m a big fan of browns and golds. When I was thinking about an alternate to this, I saw Drew Barrymore’s new line. I heard good things, so this was a great time as any to try. It’s not super pigmented but was very blendable. I really liked the color story of Gilded Lily compared to the others she offers. I’d absolutely be interested in trying for her products based on how well this wore throughout the night.

Currently Using: Ofra Sea Shimmer Highlighter ($35)

I couldn’t be more in love with Ofra’s Sea Shimmer Highlighter. I’ve actually been trying to find a nice alternative because I fear at some point it might be discontinued. Wet n Wild is such a weirdly reliable brand that I’ve been using since I was a teen. I look at it and feel really nostalgic. This is when I didn’t know to blend my foundation down my neck, and I was using sharpie for eyeliner. I couldn’t believe how perfect this ended up being. It’s a dang close dupe. I tend to like highlighter more on the pink side, but they have a good range in the Mega Glo collection.

Currently Using: Besame Classic Lipstick - Dusty Rose ($25)

Besame lipstick is my number one for every occasion. I’m pretty sure I have the entire line, even the discontinued colors. Dusty Rose is my regular matte. I’m always surprised by the longevity, and it never dries my lips out. It was actually easy to pick a replacement because I adore this entire NYX collection. Budapest is a shade darker but comparable in many ways. This wears beautifully throughout the day with few retouches, doesn’t smudge, and doesn’t strip my lips of moisture even as a matte. I’ve since gone back and bought three other colors while I had a beauty rewards coupon.

Currently Using: Stage Proof Matte Setting Spray ($16)

Facestudio was actually my product of the summer before I discovered Stage Proof, which is just a step or two ahead of this. I hosted trivia on my local bar’s patio in the middle of august. This setting spray was the only thing to keep my face on. It actually held my big cateyes and sparkly shadows in place in 90 plus degrees. This is a solid replacement and one I would absolutely go back to if needed.

If you’re curious, my drugstore bag added up to $82. My current bag is $240, and I’m ashamed looking at that number just a little bit. That makes the actual savings on this experiment $158. Just slap the crying laughing emoji here.