No one likes to clean. But if you have better tools to clean more efficiently, that means you don't have to spend as much time doing it. And if you're ready to spend some cash to get more done, you should head over to StackSocial for a killer deal on the Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum right now, where it's 43% off!

This vacuum is one of Dyson’s most powerful cordless models, and the “Detect” line adds laser illumination to help reveal fine particles you’d normally miss on hard floors. That's essentially a laser hard-floor cleaner head, which projects a thin green beam to highlight dust you wouldn’t notice otherwise.

Paired with Dyson’s strong suction and adaptive cleaning modes, the V15 is built to pull more debris from carpets and hard floors with fewer passes. It’s also designed to adjust power automatically based on how much dirt it detects, so you’re not constantly switching modes.

Since this is a certified refurbished unit, it has been inspected, cleaned, and tested to ensure strong performance while offering meaningful savings. For anyone wanting Dyson’s top-tier cordless tech without the premium price, refurbished models often hit the sweet spot.

If you want a powerful, lightweight vacuum that makes deep cleaning feel easier—and you love the idea of literally seeing the dust you're removing—the Dyson V15 Detect Extra is a must-have you should get while it's still available.