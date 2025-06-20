Whether you work at home on your computer or you just need a suite of productivity apps to write, create spreadsheets, or create presentations, Microsoft Office is a must-have. But you don' have to spend an arm and a leg on it, not when StackSocial has a deal like this one. Right now, you can snap up a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2024 Home & Business for Mac or PC for the low, low price of $89.97. That's 64% off.

This edition includes full versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more, making it a comprehensive option for anyone setting up a home office, managing freelance work, or keeping important documents organized. Since it's a one-time purchase, you’ll have long-term access to the apps without recurring fees—a major advantage for budget-minded users.

Office 2024 brings performance improvements, updated design, and enhanced compatibility with the newest operating systems on both Mac and Windows. It’s built to support modern workloads, from spreadsheets and presentations to email management and everyday writing tasks.

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade, this StackSocial deal offers one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to secure Microsoft Office 2024 for good on the device you use every day.