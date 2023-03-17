It's all consuming.
Relax, It’s Just a 76% Off Heated Massage Pillow

Trust me, after a long day of computer slouching, you need this.

Erin O'Brien
With adjustable heat and massage settings, this pillow will sooth the heck out of your shoulders.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

When I say “computer slouching,” you know what I mean right? It conjures the immediate memory of hunching over your laptop on your bed or even (gasp) at your work desk. Yeah. It hurts. Personally, I am intrigued by this 76% off back massager with heat at Amazon—because not only does it massage your shoulders for a fraction of the price of a spa, it heats.

Boriwat Back Massager with Heat | $40 | 76% Off | Amazon

Old-school heating pad this isn’t. This ergonomic shape and zoned heating provide a comfortable place to rest while powerful motors work the knots out of your back. It’ll auto-shut-off too, just in case you doze off to its gentle touch. 

