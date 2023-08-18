Refresh Your Closet With Nike Clothes and Shoes, Now With an Extra 20% Off

Everyone deserves some new clothes and shoes for fall, whether you’re going back to school or not. And that’s where you can always count on Nike to deliver great sales. Their back-to-school discounts this year are awesome, and now they’re offering an additional 20% off select clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids. You just need to use the promo code READY to get the lowest possible price.

Nike clothing, shoes and accessories | 20% off | Nike | READY

Actually, we say “select ” clothin g, shoes, and accessories, but the sale includes more than 4,000 items (!). So you’re bound to find something you like. Nike’s collection is designed to fit your lifestyle, whether you’re super active or not. And whatever you pick, you can count on Nike to deliver great style. Check out the sale now and get an additional 20% off with the promo code READY.