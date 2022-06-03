Creality Ender 3 3D Printer + $50 Gift Card | $170 | Newegg

3D printing is super cool and a ton of fun. If you are completely new to the hobby and don’t know where to start, the Creality Ender 3 is an excellent entry-level 3D printer. Fairly easy assembly (so long as you follow some YouTube videos), but once you’re up and running, the printer is really damn cool. Plus, right now you can get a $50 gift card when you purchase the Creality Ender 3 from Newegg. As someone who was brand new to 3D printing myself, I had a great time teaching myself the tools of the trade and all the little quirks that come with it. I now regularly print out new miniatures for my Dungeons & Dragons home games. You can check out my full review of the Creality Ender 3 to see more on that.