If you're looking to refresh the air in a bedroom, home office, or other medium-sized space, the Levoit Air Purifier is a fantastic pick. It uses a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon layer to tackle common airborne particles like dust, pollen, pet dander, and odors.

Right now is the perfect time to grab one. You can get the Levoit CAir Purifier at Amazon for just $85, thanks to the on-page coupon code. It's normally $100, but it's currently discounted and the coupon code saves you a little more.

What makes the Levoit Core 300 stand out is its combination of performance, size, and value. The HEPA-grade filter is rated to capture at least 99.97% of tiny particles (down to 0.3 microns), making a real difference for allergens. The activated carbon filter layer also helps reduce household smells and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Beyond its filtration specs, the design is incredibly user-friendly. Many users report that the unit runs at a very low decibel level, making it quiet enough for bedrooms or overnight use. Setup is straightforward, and features like multiple fan speeds and easy-access filters mean maintenance is minimal.

If you want to make your home smell a little better, calm down your allergies, and breathe cleaner air in general, this is the purifier for you.