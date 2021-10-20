Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition | $100 | Amazon

If you’ve ever looked at the standa rd Xbox controller and thought, “This needs more glowing lights,” hold on to your hat cowboy. Razer’s Wolverine Tournament Edition is currently marked down to $100. So, what do you get for twice the cost of a regular Xbox One controller? A number of customization options include extra programmable buttons and it glows. Obviously. Be warned, though, this $10 0 controller is exclusively a wired controller, which is a total bummer for couch gaming. However, for serious console/PC gamers, this shouldn’t be an issue, since a wired connection is still considered necessary for optimal performance.

This deal was originally published by Tercius on 5/06/2019 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/20/2021.