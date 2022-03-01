Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop | As Low as $1,500 | Dell



Chips shortages, global supply chain issues, and dork with monkey profiles pics on Twitter have made it incredibly difficult to get your hands on any of the new RTX 30 Series graphics cards for a reasonable price. The workaround though is just going with a prebuilt PC instead of building your own. You can find ones packed with the new GPUs in stock more often than the GPUs themselves. And occasionally a good deal will pop up. Like this one for an Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop which uses an RTX 3070. The unit is a solid $640 off, bringing the price down to $1,500 at it’s lowest. Though you are free to add on more RAM or larger storage for some additional spending.