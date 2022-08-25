AdGuard Family Plan: Lifetime Subscription + $10 Store Credit | $30 | 76% Off | StackSocial

There is a solution to all the intrusive advertisements and crappy malware—it’s a lifetime subscription to AdGuard, now 76% off. AdGuard optimizes your internet experience with privacy settings ranging from ad blocking to avoiding phishing schemes, and parental controls that keep your kids safe too. AdGuard is compatible with Windows and Mac OS, but also Android and iOS too—so no matter where you browse, you can take AdGuard with you . The family plan includes up to nine devices, which is enough for a small family to log in on multiples. Make the internet work for you—and get $10 store credit while you’re at it.