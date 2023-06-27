It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Apparel & Shoes

Protect Your Toesie Woesies With a Pair of Water Sports Shoes for Up to 50% off

Keep your feet safe while at the beach or the lake.

By
Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Available in an assortment of different colors and patterns.
Available in an assortment of different colors and patterns.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Just this past weekend, I went paddleboarding with some friends. It was a lovely, sunny day on the water out on the east end of Long Island, but I did fuck up. I decided to go barefoot, which was fine and dandy while on the water, but while dragging my board back on land, I cut my foot up something fierce. I really should have had something like these slip-on water sports shoes to protect them. They are quick-drying and breathable so you can wear them all day while out. They’re flexible like a pair of socks and even make great as soon footwear while doing yoga.

Watch
Luna Playing
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

Vifuur Water Sports Shoes | Up to 50% off | Amazon

The slip-on water sports shoes are listed at $20, but depending on the color and the size you order, you can nab yourself a pair for up to 50% off. Don’t make the same mistake I did. Protect your toesie woesies.

Advertisement