AI-Powered Outdoor Pan/Tilt Wi-Fi Security Camera | $85 | Walmart

Home security is important. It’s time to get yourself a security camera. This one is waterproof and dustproof ( IP65) and has color night vision so no need to worry about it getting rained on , dusted on, or darked on . Control through the app and get nearly 360 degrees of pan with 95 degrees of tilt. The camera also has a built in AI-person detection which is just what that sounds like. Whenever a human shaped object is pick up by the camera, it will send a notification to your phone through the app. That’s the most alien-sounding thing I’ve ever written but hey it is useful . Walmart has it for the reduced price of $85.