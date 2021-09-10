AI-Powered Outdoor Pan/Tilt Wi-Fi Security Camera | $85 | Walmart
Home security is important. It’s time to get yourself a security camera. This one is waterproof and dustproof (IP65) and has color night vision so no need to worry about it getting rained on, dusted on, or darked on. Control through the app and get nearly 360 degrees of pan with 95 degrees of tilt. The camera also has a built in AI-person detection which is just what that sounds like. Whenever a human shaped object is pick up by the camera, it will send a notification to your phone through the app. That’s the most alien-sounding thing I’ve ever written but hey it is useful. Walmart has it for the reduced price of $85.
