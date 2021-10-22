Ring Floodlight Camera (Refurbed) | $130 | Amazon



If you’re looking to up your home security game, one great way to do so is with a camera that comes with its own built-in lights. Pick up a Ring Floodlight Camera (Refurbed) right now for $130 at Amazon and you can do just that. This cam lets you see, talk, and hear anyone who comes to your home straight from the device of your choice, and it sends alerts when it detects motion. Plus, it bathes the area it’s pointed at in super bright floodlights so you can see everything that’s going on. It comes with a siren too, in case you really need to spook a would-be thief. In addition to being a certified refurb, it also comes with lifetime theft protection. So if someone thinks they’re being cute by stealing it, you can just get another one. Take that, would-be crooks.