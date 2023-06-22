Prime Members Can Save 44% On A Kindle Paperwhite Kids Right Now

Good news for parents who really want their kids to read more, or kids who spend their spare time reading articles here, which is unlikely, but hey. The excellent Kindle Paperwhite Kids is down by 44% today thanks to a Prime exclusive discount, making it only $90. This e Reader has 8GB of storage, comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which means it has easy access to a huge number of books included, and the warm light lets kids read anywhere and anytime too.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids | $90 | 44% Off | Prime Exclusive

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is an excellent way to help kids get more into reading, because it’s still a screen, which is just more enticing for a lot of people, but it’s built for words, and nothing else. It makes for a good gift for kids of all ages, because parents can always use it to read to their little ones too.