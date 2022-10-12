The Before Trilogy | $50 | 50% Off

Toy Story, The Lord of the Rings, Garfield 3: Feline Groovy. These are the films we think of when we think of great movie trilogies. But nothing has ever topped the brutal simplicity of Richard Linklater’s (Boyhood, A Scanner Darkly) Before trilogy. Right now you can get the best-in-the-Industry Criterion edition of all three films for 50% off. The Criterion edition includes lovingly restored versions of all three films, behind the scenes interviews, commentaries, and tons more. Trust me, once you see these, you’re going to want to know every last thing about them.

In Before Sunrise, Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy play two tourists who have a chance encounter on a train, and spend a night in Vienna slowly falling in love. Nine years later, in Before Sunset (the best of the three and a straight-up masterpiece) they meet again, and nine years after that, Before Midnight wraps their story up. Getting into any specifics would ruin discovering what makes these films special in the first place, but the collaboration between Linklater and his two leads over the course of 18 years (yes, they really filmed each installment nine years apart) becomes something truly unique.