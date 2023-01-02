Snow Joe Electric Walk-Behind Snow Blower | $233 | Amazon

Make sure you’re set for the next big snowstorm. Were you planning on shoveling your driveway? You’re going to throw your back out and spend way more time than necessary making a clear path for your car. Having just one snowstorm a year you get to use your snow blower makes the whole thing worth it. This walk-behind electric snow blower can clear a 22" by 13" path in a single pass. Can you move up to 25 tons of snow in an hour with your shovel? Probably not, but this snow blower is. Right now, you can get it from Amazon for 6 % off.