Hori Split Pad Pro (Pokémon Legends: Arceus) | $60 | Amazon

The Joy-Cons are unquestionably a brilliant piece of innovation from Nintendo and yet they leave much to be desired. Playing in handheld mode, it can be very easy for your hand to start cramping up trying to grip the controllers. My right thumb is not designed to bend that way! If you find similar frustrations when playing, know that Hori has an easy fix with the Split Pad Pro. Your hands deserve a properly sized controller for your Nintendo Switch. And now just in time for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a themed version of the controller featuring the god of Pokémon itself is coming out. You can pre-order for $60 and expect to receive yours around Fe bruary 28th, 2022.