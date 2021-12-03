Leisure Town Queen-Sized Fleece Blanket | $19 | Amazon



Did you know that when bears go into hibernation, they don’t actually just go to sleep the entire time ? I learned that recently. Whoops! But you yourself can go into low power mode this season, wrapped in the Leisure Town Queen-Sized Fleece Blanket that’s 25% off at Amazon. It measures 90" x 90,” so this blanket is perfect for a bed, a couch, or becoming your home when the seasonal depression hits. This fleece delight won’t shed or pill, and there are no special washing routines required. It’ll just be you and this enormous, cozy, dark gray throw that, by the way, only costs $19 right now. Also a good gift, if you can bear to buy one and part with it. If that’s the case, I will give you my home address right now.