Prep For Spooky Season Early with 30% Off Halloween Costumes at Target

It may be hard to believe, but October is almost here. That means it’s time to pick out a Halloween costume! And no, you’re never “too old” to dress up. So be ready with something awesome to wear while heading out to parties, giving out candy, or help your kids pick out what to wear with Target’s early sale. Right now, you can get 30% off Halloween costumes at the retailer, with several different options available, from kids to adults.

30% off Halloween costumes | Target

There are tons of different options to choose from, and no, the good ones haven’t already been picked over. At a glance, there are some fun Nintendo and Pokémon options, as well as some very cute Hocus Pocus, The Little Mermaid, and Squishmallows costumes. If you’re going to have to buy a costume anyway, now’s a good time to do it. Beat the rush and make sure everyone in your family has what they need. Heck, get two. And be ready to dress up this season for less!