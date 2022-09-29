Kindle Scribe (16 GB) + Basic Pen | $340 | Amazon
Kindle Scribe (16 GB) + Premium Pen | $370 | Amazon
The Kindle Scribe is the latest ebook from Amazon and it’s looking to be its best yet. Borrowing the display from the much-beloved Paperwhite, this screen provides a glare-free experience both indoors and outdoors so you can read by the pool or on the beach on a sunny day. New to this model is the inclusion of a pen. Take notes directly on the pages as you might in a traditional book, but the notes are automatically organized by title in a single place–letting you review and export them with ease. You have a choice of the Basic Pen or the Premium Pen. The Premium Pen includes a dedicated eraser as well as a shortcut button which can be assigned to tools like the highlighter function. And as a special treat, Amazon is including a 4-month subscription to its service Kindle Unlimited which grants you access to millions of books, comics, and more. Pre-orders are open now starting at $340. The Kindle Scribe is expected to release on November 30.