The Kindle Scribe is the latest ebook from Amazon and it’s looking to be its best yet. Borrowing the display from the much-beloved Paperwhite, this screen provides a glare-free experience both indoors and outdoors so you can read by the pool or on the beach on a sunny day. New to this model is the inclusion of a pen. Take notes directly on the pages as you might in a traditional book, but the notes are automatically organized by title in a single place–letting you review and export them with ease. You have a choice of the B asic P en or the P remium P en. The P remium P en includes a dedicated eraser as well as a shortcut button which can be assigned to tools like the highlighter function . And as a special treat, Amazon is including a 4-month subscription to its service Kindle Unlimited which grants you access to millions of books, comics, and more. Pre-orders are open now starting at $340. The Kindle Scribe is expected to release on November 30.

