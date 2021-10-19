Apple Airpods 3 | $179 | Amazon

In less than a week, Apple is releasing its latest set of Bluetooth wireless earbuds in its AirPods 3. With a price point of $179, you would expect it to fall somewhere between their old AirPods 2 and the $249 AirPods Pro. Well, you’d be exactly right. The AirPods 3 are a step up from the 2, adding some of the features we saw come with the pro like spatial audio support and water resistance. They also have a redesign aesthetically. The most notable absent feature from the Pros is the lack of active noise canceling. Pre-orders are open now and the AirPods 3 will release October 25th.