Kirby Plush USB Warmer | $55 | Premium Bandai
We here at Kinja are big fans of this pink fluff ball. Kirby is shaped like a friend yet we’ve never been able to hug him like a friend until now. Premium Bandai is releasing a plush Kirby that you can hug all day long. That’s not all though. It’s USB powered so he can warm up for you. That’s right, this Kirby gives warm hugs. If you want you’re own, you can pre-order one for $55 at Premium Bandai. The pre-order window is only open until June 26 but may close sooner if they hit their maximum order limit. Delivery is expected in December 2022.