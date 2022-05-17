Kirby Plush USB Warmer | $55 | Premium Bandai

We here at Kinja are big fans of this pink fluff ball. Kirby is shaped like a friend yet we’ve never been able to hug him like a friend until now. Premium Bandai is releasing a plush Kirby that you can hug all day long. That’s not all though . It’s USB powered so he can warm up for you. That’s right, this Kirby gives warm hugs. If you want you’re own, you can pre-order one for $55 at Premium Bandai. The pre-order window is only open until June 26 but may close sooner if they hit their maximum order limit. Delivery is expected in December 2022.

