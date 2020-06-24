It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Gaming

Pre-Order These Amazing Final Fantasy VII Polygon Figurines for $64

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy VIIFinal fantasy 7Video Gamessquare EnixAction figuresFigurines
Pre-order Eight Final Fantasy VII Polygon Figurines | $64 | Amazon
Pre-order Eight Final Fantasy VII Polygon Figurines | $64 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

Pre-order Eight Final Fantasy VII Polygon Figurines | $64 | Amazon

If you need more desk buddies to join you in your daily digital fight against, well, everything these days—and you also happen to be a raging Final Fantasy fan—go ahead and just add this one to cart without even looking and speed to checkout.

Now that you’ve satiated your impulsive side, here’s what you’ve won: a $64 box housing eight Final Fantasy VII polygon figurines!

This is a “blind box” in that there are eight of these figurines floating around, and you’re not guaranteed to score all in one go. In fact, you’ll be enacting your own version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s golden ticket race as the Chaser model is said to be pretty rare. (But really, isn’t this all about Cloud and Sephiroth? Isn’t everything?)

These dolls don a sharp and angular aesthetic to honor the game’s early-era style, and they’ll certainly stand out among the more realistic renditions of your favorite plastic characters already flooding your desk.

Square Enix is aiming to have these shipped out by September 1, which is quite a ways away, but Amazon doesn’t charge until the item ships, and you’ll have plenty of time to talk yourself out of it if you’re like Gabe and can’t possibly fit any more of these trinkets into your gaming shrine.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

