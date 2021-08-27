Galaxy Z Fold3 (Phantom Black) | From $900 | Samsung | w/ Elig. Trade-In

Galaxy Z Fold3 (Phantom Green) | From $900 | Samsung | w/ Elig. Trade-In

Galaxy Z Fold3 (Phantom Silver) | From $900 | Samsung | w/ Elig. Trade-In

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold3—a phone which unfolds to a large 7.6" tablet display—is finally available as of today. One remarkable improvement over the previous gen fold phone is the Z Fold3's use of Samsung’s first Under Display Camera. When unfolded, there will be not be a pesky misshapen bezel. All screen. All the time. It’s also compatible with the S Pen for easy editing, notetaking, or what-have-you. We have gone full circles back to having handheld PDAs and honestly I’m not mad about it. The Z Fold3 also supports multi-window view allowing for up to three apps to be open side by side. The Galaxy Z Fold3 is available in 3 different colors—Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Green.

Sales are open now and you can save up to $900 toward your purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold3 with eligible trade-in for a limited time.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 08/11/2021 and updated with new information on 08/27/2021.