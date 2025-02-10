Wayfair's 72 Hour Clear Out Is Here – Save Up to 60% on Furniture, Decor, Rugs and More

Tons of people set resolutions to restart in the new year, and what better way to do that than updating your space? If you’re thinking about redoing your home or adding some new pieces to your dwelling, now’s a great time to do it. Wayfair’s 72 Hour Clear Out Sale is back! During the event, you can save up to 50% off furniture like tables, chairs, mirrors, appliances, and much more. And with how much you can save, you’ll want to stock up. Right now, you can snag up to 55% off seasonal decor, 60% off area rugs, 60% off bedding, and so much more!



Save up to 60% on furniture and home decor | Wayfair

You read that right – you can score some of the best furniture and home decor around or as low as 40% of the usual price. There are tons of sales you can snap up right to prepare for the the new year. There’s plenty to choose from: in fact, the most difficult part of the entire thing may very well be figuring out when to stop! Whether you’re looking for the best bedroom, living room, kitchen or bathroom upgrades, Wayfair is sure to have what you’re looking for. Mark your calendar and pay off those credit cards, because you’re definitely going to want to shop around with all these sales abound.

Originally written by Brittany Vincent on 10/20/23 and updated with new information by Miranda Martin on 10/26/23.