This is a good year for the Turtles. Shredder’s Revenge released a couple months ago as an intensely gratifying return to the arcade era with a fresh coat of paint. And at the end of this month, we have the real nostalgia beast on its way in the TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection. 13 games from the arcades, NES, Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis, and Game Boy all in one package to win our hearts once more. For the real Turtle-heads out there, the limited edition of the physical release is packed with a ton of goodies including a cloth poster, acrylic diorama, enamel pin set, 12 translucent comic-style character trading cards, and a full-color artbook with 180 pages of concept art and more surrounding the 13 games. Releases August 30.

