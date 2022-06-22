The Addams Family 4K UHD Blu-ray Steelbook | $31 | Amazon

They’re creepy and they’re spooky, mysterious and spooky, available on Blu-ray, The Addams Family. Well, soon they will be ... The Addams Family’s first jump to the big screen in 1991 is getting a 4K UHD release which comes with a Steelbook case. This may be sacrilegious to say, but when I hear the name Raul Julia, I think of M. Bison in Street Fighter before I think of Gomez Addams. Perhaps I’m the one who should get this movie and watch it on repeat until I erase that other performance from my head. Well, maybe save for that “Tuesday” line which is still really good. The Addams Family 4K UHD Blu-ray Steelbook releases September 13.