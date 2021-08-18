Ori: The Collection (Switch) | $50 | GameStop

Both Ori games are beautiful , heartfelt challenging Metroid vania platformers that will leave you crying more than once. Seriously, these games are stunning to look at and will leave an impression on you so you are thinking about them for weeks to come. If you haven’t had a chance to play either yet, you won’t regret dipping into it on your Nintendo Switch so you can play handheld in a small closet where no one can see you cry. The physical collection comes with 6 collectible art cards and the soundtracks for both games. Ori: The Collection releases October 12th, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch.