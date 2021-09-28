Ghostrunner (XBO/XSX) | $12 | Microsoft Store | Xbox Live Gold Members

Let’s be real. Cyberpunk 2077 released as a pile of hot doo doo. Many fans were really looking forward to this game and weren’t able to get their cyberpunk fill between all the buggy animations, missions flat out breaking, and problematic depictions of marginalized groups. Ghostrunner might be able to fill that void at least aesthetically. The game got a visual upgrade for the Xbox Series X release but the digital copy will also work on your old Xbox One. The game is a first-person platformer with a strong emphasis on mobility which will have you wallrunning and ziplining between slice and dicing enemies in a visually stunning cyberpunk world. Xbox Live Gold members can get the game right now for a mere $12 digitally.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 06/10/2021 and updated with new information on 09/28/2021.