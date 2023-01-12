Practice Your Short Game With This Indoor Golf Putting Mat for 10% off

Indoor Golf Putting Mat | $54 | Amazon

Whether you’re a golfer or not, you ’ll have fun practicing at home with this indoor golf game. As a golfer, you can practice your short game from your office or at home. Or perhaps you’re a mini golf aficiona do in which case you ’ll want to practice your medium game. This nine -foot-long putting mat’s clever design of having the hole raised makes it so sunk shots can be sent back to the player via a rail like bowling or skeeball. Then of course missed shots just roll right back to you thanks to gravity. You can pick up this indoor game of golf for just $54 over at Amazon.