It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Sports & Fitness

Practice Your Short Game With This Indoor Golf Putting Mat for 10% off

Improve your accuracy on the green with this indoor golf mat for $54.

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Indoor Golf Putting Mat | $54 | Amazon
Indoor Golf Putting Mat | $54 | Amazon
Image: Amazon

Indoor Golf Putting Mat | $54 | Amazon

Whether you’re a golfer or not, you’ll have fun practicing at home with this indoor golf game. As a golfer, youcan practice your short game from your office or at home. Or perhaps you’re a mini golf aficionado in which case you’ll want to practice your medium game. This nine-foot-long putting mat’s clever design of having the hole raised makes it so sunk shots can be sent back to the player via a rail like bowling or skeeball. Then of course missed shots just roll right back to you thanks to gravity. You can pick up this indoor game of golf for just $54 over at Amazon.

Watch
05:52
Now playing
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016
LifestyleSports & Fitness