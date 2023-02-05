Practice Those Field Goals at Night With a GlowCity Glow in the Dark Football for 15% Off

GlowCity Glow in the Dark Football | $38 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Don’t have time to get your sports practice in while there’s still light outside? Or maybe you just prefer to toss around the ol’ pigskin at night. Whatever the reason you’re out on the football field after dark, you can’t go wrong with a fun GlowCity Glow in the Dark Football. It comes with 2 LED lights inside for up to 30 hours of evening play that keeps the ball illuminated enough for you to see no matter where you toss it. Plus, it’s impact-activated, water-resistant, and shuts off when not in use. Right now, you can save 15% off its starting price of $45 by clipping the on-page coupon, which brings it down to just $38. The sale is going on through Feb. 8, so if you’re planning on picking one up, you should be quick about it before it disappears.