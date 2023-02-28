Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Are Getting a Two-Part Major DLC Expansion

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A lot of Pokémon news was announced yesterday showing off new content for the MOBA game Pokémon Unite, a new peripheral for Pokémon Go, and more. Perhaps the biggest piece of news to get excited about is the confirmation of a major story DLC for last year’s mainline releases of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

That’s right, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero marks the first paid DLC that will bring us new regions and Pokémon into the mix. The upcoming expansion will be split into two parts. Part 1, named The Teal Mask, introduces Legendary Pokémon Ogerpon along with new Pokémon Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. Part 2, named The Indigo Disc, introduces Legendary Pokémon Terapagos alongside old friends like Dewgong, Metagross, Alcremie, Espurr, Zebstrika, and Whimsiscot.

No set release dates just yet, though The Teal Mask is currently slated for Fall 2023 with the second part, The Indigo Disc, planned for Winter 2023. You’ll be able to purchase the expansion from the eShop, though t he price is still unconfirmed. You can play the base game now if you haven’t for between $49 and $51 depending on the version you choose.

In addition to the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC expansion, Pokémon will soon have a sleep-tracking app. Pokémon Sleep has you leave your phone near your pillow while you sleep to provide you with analytics. You’ll wake up to find your in-game Snorelax surrounded by other Pokémon with matching sleep-styles to your own.