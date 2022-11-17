Pokémon Scarlet (Nintendo Switch) | $55 | Super Shop

As inevitable as the heat death of the universe, every few years we will get a new mainline Pokémon game—and here they are! Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet kicks off the 9th generation of the series. T he new region is based on Spain. The game takes note from Arceus with a more open-world approach. Your legendary pokemon even acts as a motorcycle to traverse the land. I’m not the type of player who ha s stayed loyal to one type throughout the games. I usually just go with whichever character design just speaks to me the most. And I gotta say, it’s going to be really tough here. This might be my favorite group of starters since the original lineup. Right now, I think Fuecoco is in the lead. his stupid, little apple-shaped head makes me happy and he’s got a name that is fire, both literally and figuratively speaking.

T he game is out tomorrow and right now you can save $5 at Super Shop.

