Pokémon Scarlet (Nintendo Switch) | $55 | Super Shop
Pokémon Violet (Nintendo Switch) | $55 | Super Shop
As inevitable as the heat death of the universe, every few years we will get a new mainline Pokémon game—and here they are! Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet kicks off the 9th generation of the series. The new region is based on Spain. The game takes note from Arceus with a more open-world approach. Your legendary pokemon even acts as a motorcycle to traverse the land. I’m not the type of player who has stayed loyal to one type throughout the games. I usually just go with whichever character design just speaks to me the most. And I gotta say, it’s going to be really tough here. This might be my favorite group of starters since the original lineup. Right now, I think Fuecoco is in the lead. his stupid, little apple-shaped head makes me happy and he’s got a name that is fire, both literally and figuratively speaking.
The game is out tomorrow and right now you can save $5 at Super Shop.