Play Your Best Game With This Ping Pong Paddle Set for 27% Off

Nibiru Sport Ping Pong Paddle Set | $26 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Are you a ping pong player? You could always use some more paddles and balls to keep around. You know, just in case someone wants to challenge you, sports anime style, wherever you go. You can always keep some on hand thanks to this deal on Amazon’s Nibiru Sport Ping Pong Paddle Set, which is on sale. You can get them for an additional discount, thanks to the on-page coupon available. You get 4 table tennis racquets, 8 ping pong balls, and a case to keep it all in. You can use them for both indoor and outdoor play, and they come in red and black, so hopefully those are your favorite colors. And if you’ve never played ping pong before, this is a great opportunity to start. At the very least, it won’t set you back too much when it comes to digging into your financials.