Pokémon Shining Pearl (Nintendo Switch) | $36 | Amazon

The long-run tradition of remaking Pokémon games continued last year with the release of Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond. While the new entries in the series have evolved their aesthetic to a larger third-person camera that can be controlled, these remakes chose to follow the spirit of the overhead view with chibi-style characters now in 3D. At the time of writing this, Shining Pearl is $36 compared to Brilliant Diamond at $50. I’m here to tell you this dollar is worth it for Vulpix alone, exclusive to Shining Pearl.

