Everyday Essentials 20lb Cast Iron Kettlebell | $25 | Amazon
Sporzon! Rubber-Encased 30lb Hex Dumbbell | $40 | Amazon
Take those noodles on the end of your hands and grab some discount BalanceFrom exercise and strength-training gear right now at Amazon, for up to 44% off in this limited time offer. That’s right, you could pick up a 20lb cast iron kettlebell and beef up your core for only $25 right now. Or grab this Sporzon! Rubber-encased 30lb dumbbell for just $40—that’s a $29 discount y’all. There’s plenty more to pick up in this deal, so head over to that first link above for some deals on exercise balls, weight plates, dumbbell holders, and more.