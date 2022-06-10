Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Switch) | $35 | Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4) | $35 | Amazon

Sometimes, good things happen. Limited Run Games managed to pull off a great throwback promotion in partnership with Pizza Hut. That’s right. W hen you purchase the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge as a physical copy, you’ll be entitled to one free personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut. This game is a retro-style beat-’em-up akin to the original TMNT arcade game as well as TMNT IV: Turtles in Time, perhaps the best game for the Super Nintendo . Original voice actors for the 1987 animated series are returning to offer their talents as the turtles along with new playable characters in April O’Neil, Master Splinter, and Casey Jones. The physical copy of the game is $35 to pre-order and will release later this year.