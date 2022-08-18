The Essential 2022 Excel Wizard Bundle | Pay What You Want | 99% Off | StackSocial

Okay, so you kind of know Excel, but you’re thrown into a job where you need to know Excel, so what do you do? You pay what you want for this Essential Excel Wizard Bundle and take 14 hours worth of classes at your own pace. Soon, you’ll know what a pivot table means, and how to create all types of formulas without a degree in mathematics . This bundle is valued over $2000, and gives you lifetime access to Excel courses that contain dozens of lessons. Unlock your Excel potential for whatever price suits your fancy—and impress your coworkers and potential hiring managers.