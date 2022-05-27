Splash Wines Best Selling Summer Bundle | $ 50 | StackSocial



Planning on having a cookout any time soon? Best not forget the drinks! Pick up the Splash Wines Best Selling Summer Bundle right now from StackSocial for just $50 and start the show with 15 bottles of wine . I’m sure you can agree that’s a pittance for all that booze, especially when there are so many different kinds. It’s all ready to drink, but here’s how it works . You get a digital voucher to redeem for your 15 bottles, and you’ve got to select them via Splash’s website.

You will have to pay a $34.95 shipping charge because that’s a lot of wine, but it’s still a good price, all told. Now you just have to decide on a good time and place for the big summer BBQ .

This story was first published by Juliana Clark on 09/22/2021 and was updated with new information by Sheilah Villari on 05/27/2022.