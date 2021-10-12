SpaceSaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags | $44 | Amazon



Have so much stuff in your closet that you don’t know what to do with it all? Same, except I’m trying to ignore that mountain of belongings and every day I pretend that it doesn’t exist. Pick up a set of these SpaceSaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags, just $44 at Amazon right now. That’s 20% off their usual price of $55, so it’s definitely worth picking up a bundle. You can toss all the heavier stuff, like blankets, pillows, clothes, or whatever it is that’s taking up all your space, into these bags. Then vacuum all the air out to make each one as small as possible. Once you’ve deflated the bags, you’ll be shocked how much more room you have with everything all smushed down into each other. Seriously, they kind of feel like magic. Grab a set and start tackling your mess now, and you’ll thank me later.