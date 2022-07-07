Everything Everywhere All At Once [4K UHD Blu-ray] | $25 | Amazon



This film by the duo of directors known simply as Daniels blew up upon release—becoming the highest-grossing A24 movie yet. Everything works here (everywhere all at once). The VFX and stunt choreography are outstanding, but it’s the cast’s performances that really shine. Michelle Yeoh is an international treasure and superstar. James Hong is doing his thing and we love it. Jamie Lee Curtis plays an unlikely but intimidating villain. Ke Huy Quan of The Goonies and Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom is back on the big screen for the first time in decades and absolutely stealing every scene . And Stephanie Hsu who hasn’t been in much certainly will be now after her performance here. If you missed the chance to see this in theaters three times like I did, you can now watch it at home. Might as well buy it though because you’ll want to watch it more than once. The 4K UHD Blu-ray is now available for just $25.